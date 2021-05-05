Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: US Representative Charlie Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running other offices, is seeking the state’s highest office once again - this time as a Democrat.

After releasing videos Tuesday confirming his candidacy, Christ held an outdoor rally that sought to contrast his record with that of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I'm running so you will be in charge again,” Crist told the crowd at a campaign kickoff rally in St. Petersburg. “No, friends, it will not be easy, but nothing worth doing is.”

US Representative Val Demings, Agricuture Commissionr Nikki Fried and former US Representative Gwen Graham are frequently mentioned as potential Democratic candidates. There may well be others.

In Tallahassee, Fried told reporters her aim is clear on running for governor, but it's not quite time to announce anything.

“As the only statewide elected Democrat it makes absolute sense for me to be running for governor. But today is not the day for me to be making this announcement,” Fried said.

Crist has some built-in advantages in terms of name recognition and a strong fund-raising network, said Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

“He certainly has a shot to win. I'm not sure he will,” Jewett said. “He has been around the block.”

Crist, 64, does have a political resume that's hard to beat.

Crist served in the state Senate through the 1990s, then decided take on then-US Senator Bob Graham - one of Florida's most popular politicians. Crist lost.

After that, he served as state education commissioner, then as Florida attorney general. Next on the list was an unusual three-way race against US Senator Marco Rubio in 2010, in which Crist ran as independent. Rubio won re-election.

Then, after becoming a Democrat, Crist lost in 2014 to then-Gov. Rick Scott. Crist has now served three terms in the US House.

In a recent interview, Crist said he has given this latest political foray a lot of thought.

“If you feel up to the task, and people are telling you it's time, I want to do it," Crist said.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination for governor will take on DeSantis, who polls show remains popular in Florida. But Crist noted how often Florida statewide races are often settled by mere hundreds or even fewer votes.

“I really am an optimist. There are wins and losses in life," Crist said “I think people deserve someone who has a servant's heart.”