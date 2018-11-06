One body found in rubble of collapsed buildings in Marseille

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The body of a man has been found in the wreckage of two buildings that collapsed in the French city of Marseille on Monday, interior minister Christophe Castaner said.

Emergency crews were searching for as many as eight people feared buried in the debris, Marseille public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux added on Tuesday.

