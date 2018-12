PRAGUE: One miner died and 10 were unaccounted for after a methane explosion at the CSM hard coal mine in the east of the Czech Republic on Thursday, the mine's operator OKD said.

A company spokesman said 10 others were injured in the blast which caused devastation at some of the underground work areas, and that poor visibility was obstructing the work of rescue units.

