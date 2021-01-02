One dead, nine still missing in Norway landslide

OSLO: Rescuers on Friday (Jan 1) found a dead body and continued searching for nine other people still missing days after a mudslide destroyed homes in a Norwegian village, the authorities said.

An entire hillside collapsed in Ask, 25km northeast of the capital Oslo overnight Tuesday, burying homes or breaking them apart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A dead body was discovered in the landslide," police said without identifying the person.

The police statement said the discovery was made around 2:30pm Friday as Norwegian crews supported by colleagues from Sweden continued search operations in the snow-covered terrain.

Norwegian media reported that a medical helicopter and ambulances were at the scene.

"We still think we can find survivors in the landslide zone," a rescue worker told TV2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The fact that a discovery was made suggests to us that we are in an area where there may be people," the official said.

Map locating village of Ask, near Norwegian capital of Oslo, where people are missing and hundreds were evacuated after a landslide. AFP/Sophie RAMIS

Homes were buried under mud, others cut in two and some houses left teetering over a crater caused by the mudslide, with several falling over the edge.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated from the area on Wednesday as the ground was deemed unstable.

Advertisement

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) said the disaster was a "quick clay slide" of approximately 300m by 800m.

Quick clay is a sort of clay found in Norway and Sweden that can collapse and turn to fluid when overstressed.

Police said 10 people had been injured including one seriously who was transferred to Oslo for treatment.

One-fifth of the 5,000 strong population of the municipality of Gjerdum that includes Ask have been evacuated.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited the village on Wednesday and described the landslide as "one of the largest" the country had seen.

"It's a dramatic experience to be here," Solberg told reporters.