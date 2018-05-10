One dead after attackers slits throats of worshippers at South Africa mosque

JOHANNESBURG: One person was killed at a mosque near Durban in South Africa when three people armed with guns and knives attacked worshippers, slitting the throats of three people before fleeing, an emergency service official said on Thursday.

"One of the three has just died on his way to hospital. The other two are in critical condition," said Prem Balram, a spokesman for Reaction Unit SA who was first on the scene. The motive of the attack was not clear, he said.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)