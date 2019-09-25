One dead, five injured as Morocco football fans clash

RABAT: One person was killed and five injured in clashes between rival football fans after a cup tie near the Moroccan city of Casablanca, local authorities said Wednesday (Sep 25).

"A group of supporters of Wydad Casablanca (club) stopped a vehicle carrying fans of AS FAR Rabat, throwing stones and the situation degenerated," they said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said one person died of his injuries after "falling from on top of the vehicle" and five others were hospitalised.

Police made six arrests over the violence which followed a 3-1 defeat for the home club.

Football violence is common in Morocco costing the lives of supporters in March 2016, after which authorities temporarily cracked down on radical supporters clubs.