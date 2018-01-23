One dead, multiple others injured in Kentucky school shooting: Governor

CHICAGO: At least one person was killed and "multiple" others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a high school in western Kentucky, the state's governor said.

The shooting erupted at the Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, a town about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

The school has an enrollment of 1,146 students in grades 10 through 12.

Official details were initially sketchy, but police said the person who opened fire was apprehended within 15 minutes of the shooting.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown," Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said on Twitter.

Mr Bevin also asked people to "not speculate" given the lack of details available and called for them to "come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out".

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County," he said in another post on Facebook.

The Kentucky Department of Education confirmed the one fatality. Local media reported that seven people also were injured. Three were airlifted to a hospital, according to local TV station WSMV.

Students ran from the scene after hearing shots, the Marshall County Tribune-Courier newspaper reported on its Facebook page, adding that the school was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded.

Students later were bused to a neighbouring school where parents could retrieve them, it said.

Kentucky State Police said on Twitter that more details would be available soon about the shooting.

The scene is secured, (and) the suspect is in custody, the police said.

UPDATE: KSP confirms a Marshall Co Deputy apprehended the shooter.

A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy took the shooter into custody, Sergeant Josh Lawson, a state police spokesman, said by phone. Lawson had no further details about the shooter or the extent of the injuries.

School officials and the county sheriff could not immediately be reached for further details.

Marshall County has a population of about 31,000 people.