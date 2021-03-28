1 dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library

VANCOUVER: A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library Saturday (Mar 27), killing one woman and injuring six other people in North Vancouver, British Columbia, authorities said.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

Jang said officials didn't have any information yet about a motive.

One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100m of each other, he said.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mum — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mossop said.

"It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,″ Mossop said of the attacker.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence”.