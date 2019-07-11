One gored among seven hurt on fifth day of Pamplona bull-running

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PAMPLONA, Spain: At least seven runners were hurt, with one gored in the arm, on the fifth day of the week-long San Fermin bull-running festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, according to the Red Cross on Thursday (Jul 11).

On each morning of the centuries-old festival, over a thousand people, many wearing traditional white shirts with red scarves, line the narrow streets at 8am (0600 GMT) to run from half a dozen specially bred bulls heading for the bull ring, where the animals are killed later in the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The route runs for 875m (950 yards) through Pamplona's medieval streets, though most runners will sprint little more than 40m before being overtaken by the stampeding herd.

On Thursday, bulls bred at the Victoriano del Rio ranch in Guadalix, outside Madrid, were used in the run, which lasted just over two minutes.

