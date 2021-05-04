One in four Spaniards has had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MADRID: One in four Spaniards has now had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities said on Monday (May 3), as the country speeds up its inoculation programme.

In total, 12,162,359 people have received one dose of one of the four vaccines being used in Spain - or 25.6 per cent of the population of 47 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some 5,098,903 people have had both doses of the vaccine, or 11 per cent of the population.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last month he expected 70 per cent of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August.

The country's two-week coronavirus contagion rate fell to 223 cases per 100,000 people on Monday compared with 229 on Friday, according to health ministry data.

The cumulative number of cases rose to 3,540,430, while thetotal number of deaths was 78,293.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram