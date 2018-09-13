One injured after rockfall at pristine beach in Zakynthos

ATHENS: At least one tourist was injured on Thursday following a rockfall at the Navagio beach in the island of Zakynthos, Greek coast guard and police officials said.

There were no people missing, one of the officials said but authorities were combing land and sea as a precaution, the official said.

Advertisement

One of the island's main attractions, Navagio has a shipwreck on the shore and is surrounded by steep cliffs. It can only be reached by boat.

A couple of small boats overturned from the force of the fall that caused high waves, witnesses told authorities.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)