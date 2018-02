VIENNA: One person died and several were hurt when two trains collided in the Austrian province of Styria on Monday, police said.

One train derailed in the incident, which took place just before 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) in the southeastern town of Niklasdorf, police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)