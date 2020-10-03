One killed, about 20 missing in floods in France and Italy

PARIS/ROME: A fireman died and about people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, authorities said on Saturday (Oct 3).

The storm, dubbed Alex, ravaged several villages around the city of Nice on the French Riviera.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi called it the worst flooding disaster in the area for more than a century after flying over the worst-hit area by helicopter.

"The roads and about 100 houses were swept away or partially destroyed," he told French news channel BFM.



At least eight people were missing in France, authorities said. These included two firemen whose vehicle was carried away by a swollen river, according to local witnesses cited by several French media.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a policeman earlier listed as missing in the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie north of Nice and close to the Italian border had been found safe and well.

Local media showed how the rainfall had collapsed a main road around the village.

Darmanin was later due to visit the region accompanied by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Eric Ciotti, a member of French parliament from Saint-Martin-Vésubie, said several villages were cut off as they are located in steep-sided valleys of the mountainous region.

Meteo France said that rains of 500mm of rain were registered over 24 hours in some areas - the equivalent of close to four months of rain at this time of the year.

"The situation is catastrophic in some communes," Ciotti told AFP.

Friday had seen fierce winds drive heavy rain across large swathes of France, knocking out electricity for tens of thousands of homes along the western Atlantic coast and causing destructive flooding in the southeast.

Storm Alex buffeted Brittany overnight, with wind gusts reaching 186 km per hour at Belle-Ile-en-Mer, an island off the coast near Nantes.

Authorities in the southern Alpes-Maritimes region had been placed on alert Friday and around 12,000 people in three valleys to the north of Nice were without power early Saturday afternoon.

"We are thunderstruck. We saw the (river) Vesubie burst its banks - everything was swept away, including part of the old iron bridge," Serge Franco, an elderly resident of Roquebilliere in Nice's hinterland, told AFP as rescue helicopters hovered overhead.

"My house is habitable but half of my land has been swept away," said another resident, Guillaume Andre, who was evacuated overnight but returned to see the devastation after daybreak.

There was more rainfall than on Oct 3, 2015, when floods caused the death of 20 people in and around the French Riviera city of Cannes, Jérémy Crunchant, the director of civil protection, told France Info.

In Italy, at least one person died and up to 11 people were missing, local authorities said.

A fireman was killed by a falling tree in the Valle d'Aosta region, while three people travelling in a van were swept away by flood waters in Val Roya on the border with France.

Six German trekkers were among the missing after failing to return from a trip in the mountains in the province of Cuneo.

Officials in the Piedmont region reported a record 630mm of rain in just 24 hours in Sambughetto, close to the border with Switzerland. The Piedmont regional chief Alberto Cirio called on the government to declare a state of emergency.

Regional authorities said 11 people were missing in the region, where several villages were cut off after the downpour rendered roads impassable.

Television images shot in Italy showed several roads and bridges in the northwest of the country had been swept away by floodwater and numerous rivers were reported to have burst their banks.

Authorities in Venice expected the city - which also suffered violent storms in August - to be submerged by an "acqua alta", an occasional tidal peak coming in from the Adriatic to reach the Venetian Lagoon and flood as far as the iconic Saint Mark's Square.

But a complex network of 78 artificial dykes put up across the city kept the waters out.