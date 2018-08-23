One killed in knife attack in Paris suburb: Police source

PARIS: One person was killed and two seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday morning (Aug 23), a police source said.

The knife attacker was then shot by police, the source said. The source had initially said the attacker was dead but later said that was not clear yet.

Advertisement

BFM TV said the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar", but police could not immediately confirm it.

"The reason behind the attack and his profile are not known yet and are being looked into," the source said.

Islamic State claimed a knife attack in a Paris suburb later on Thursday, saying one of its members had carried out the assault. It provided no evidence.

An online statement from the group's Amaq news agency said the attacker was an "Islamic State fighter".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trappes is an underprivileged town situated in an overall wealthy area west of Paris.