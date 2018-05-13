One of three Polish missing miners found, shows no signs of life - JSW

WARSAW: Rescuers have found one of three missing miners trapped almost a kilometre underground since an earthquake caused a tunnel in a Polish mine to collapse a week ago, coal company JSW said on Saturday.

"Rescuers have found one of the three missing miners who shows no sign of life," JSW said in a statement, without providing more details. A doctor has yet to confirm he is dead.

The quake struck the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie mine in southern Poland a week ago, trapping seven miners. Two were found dead and two others have been rescued.

About 250 people were working underground at the time of the quake. The missing miners were in a team drilling a new tunnel.

The 3.5-4.0 magnitude quake was the strongest recorded in the mine, officials there said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

