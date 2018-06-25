One person dies after explosion at Zimbabwe president's rally-state radio

World

One person dies after explosion at Zimbabwe president's rally-state radio

One person died on Monday from injuries following an explosion that rocked Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Saturday campaign rally in the city of Bulawayo, state-owned radio said on its official Twitter account.

FILE PHOTO: Medics attend to people injured in an explosion during a rally by Zimbabwean President
FILE PHOTO: Medics attend to people injured in an explosion during a rally by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe June 23, 2018. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/via REUTERS

Bookmark

HARARE: One person died on Monday from injuries following an explosion that rocked Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Saturday campaign rally in the city of Bulawayo, state-owned radio said on its official Twitter account.

Mnangagwa escaped unhurt and police have said they were searching for a motive for the blast that injured 49 people in the opposition stronghold.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark