One person killed during protests in Tunisia - state news agency

TUNIS: One person was killed on Monday during clashes between security forces and protesters in a Tunisian town near the capital Tunis, state news agency TAP and residents said.

The protest happened in Tebourba, some 40 km (25 miles) from Tunis. Five people were wounded and brought to a hospital, TAP said.

Protests against rising prices and tax increased spread to around 10 towns across the North African country, residents told Reuters.

