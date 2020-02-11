One suspect dead, two police officers shot at Arkansas Walmart

ARKANSAS: Two Arkansas police officers were shot and a suspect was killed after gunfire erupted at a Walmart Inc store in Forrest City, local media said, citing police.

Officers responded to a call after the suspect threatened to blow up the store, about 70 kilometres west of Memphis. The man opened fire when the officers approached, striking both of them, WREG television reported.

The officers were taken to hospital, one of them airlifted, WREG said. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

"We do have an active shooter at the Walmart," a woman answering the phone at the Forrest City Police Department said, without providing further details.

