One US soldier killed in battle against militants in Somalia - NY Times

WASHINGTON: A U.S. special operations forces soldier was killed and four were wounded on Friday in a gun battle against al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, the New York Times reported.

American forces came under small arms and mortar fire while operating alongside Somali troops at a small outpost in the southwestern part of the country, the newspaper said, citing three U.S. Defense Department officials.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)