Operator of limousine company in deadly New York crash in custody - police

NEW YORK: The operator of the company that owns a limousine that crashed and killed 20 people in upstate New York last weekend has been taken into custody on unspecified charges, New York State Police said on Wednesday.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, was taken into custody following a traffic stop, police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)