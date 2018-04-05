Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency - certified tallies

Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio won a run-off election to become Sierra Leone's next president, according to certified vote tallies seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The poll's winner was expected to be declared later on Wednesday, and the chief justice of the Supreme Court told Reuters that he would be sworn in as president shortly after the announcement.

