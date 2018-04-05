Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency - certified tallies

World

Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency - certified tallies

Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio won a run-off election to become Sierra Leone's next president, according to certified vote tallies seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for the Sierra Leone People&apos;s Party (
FILE PHOTO: Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), carries his daughter as he casts his vote during a presidential run-off in Freetown, Sierra Leone March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland/File Photo

Bookmark

FREETOWN: Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio won a run-off election to become Sierra Leone's next president, according to certified vote tallies seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The poll's winner was expected to be declared later on Wednesday, and the chief justice of the Supreme Court told Reuters that he would be sworn in as president shortly after the announcement.

(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark