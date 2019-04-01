Opposition candidate leads Istanbul mayor race: Election chief

ANKARA: Turkey's opposition candidate for Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu leads by nearly 28,000 votes after the weekend local election, Supreme Election Board (YSK) chairman Sadi Guven said on Monday (Apr 1).

Imamoglu won 4,159,650 votes while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate and former premier Binali Yildirim garnered 4,131,761 votes in the city. But procedures to challenge the vote continues, Guven said.