Video emerges of coach disarming, hugging gun-wielding student in US school

OREGON: A surveillance video released by an Oregon prosecutor on Friday (Oct 18) shows the moment a high school coach disarmed a shotgun-wielding student earlier this year.

Angel Granados-Diaz, then 18, brought a shotgun into the fine arts building of Parkrose High School in Portland on May 17.

Hidden under a garment bag, the shotgun contained a single round – which he intended for himself, US media reported citing his lawyer.

A screengrab from a surveillance video showing Angel Granados-Diaz bringing a shotgun to school, concealed by a garment bag, on May 17, 2019. (Image: Multnomah County District Attorney)

In the video, Granados-Diaz can be seen walking down a hallway and entering a classroom, with American football and track coach Keanon Lowe, 27, moving to check on him a few moments later - not knowing he was armed.

A screengrab from a surveillance video showing Keanon Lowe checking on Angel Granados-Diaz who brought a shotgun to school on May 17, 2019. (Image: Multnomah County District Attorney)

"In a fraction of a second, I analysed everything really fast, I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes," Lowe told NBC News.

"I looked at the gun and I realised it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over," said Lowe, who also works as a security guard for the school.



Students can be seen fleeing the compound.

A screengrab from a surveillance video showing students fleeing the Parkrose High School compound after Angel Granados-Diaz brought a shotgun to school on May 17, 2019. (Image: Multnomah County District Attorney)

According to CNN, the district attorney's office said that Granados-Diaz never pointed the weapon at anyone but himself. He tried to pull the trigger, but the shotgun did not fire.

At that moment, Lowe took the shotgun from Granados-Diaz. He can then be seen holding the shotgun as he backs out of the classroom, along with Granados-Diaz.

A screengrab from a surveillance video showing Angel Granados-Diaz being led out of the classrom by Keanon Lowe on May 17, 2019. (Image: Multnomah County District Attorney)

Breaking News: video of Coach Keanon Lowe disarming Parkrose High School gunman Angel Granados-Diaz. More to come. pic.twitter.com/d7wK9ES6zi — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) October 19, 2019

Another staff member retrieves the weapon, as Lowe embraces Granados-Diaz.



"I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living,” Lowe told NBC News.

“The universe works in amazing ways. I’m lucky and I’m happy that I was in that classroom for all those kids and I was able to prevent that tragedy."

I'm blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe. I'm not sure what's next, I haven't had the time to really think about it. But I am sure I want to be a part of the solution to school gun violence. Thank you @PortlandPolice for your help #ParkroseHighSchool — Keanon Lowe (@KeanonLowe) May 18, 2019

Granados-Diaz's attorney said that Lowe's actions were "decisive, courageous and compassionate", and reiterated that Granados-Diaz had no intention of harming anyone besides himself.

The student pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public

He did not receive jail time, but was sentenced to three years of probation and will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"Through the course of the investigation it became clear to law enforcement and our office that Mr Granados-Diaz did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself while at Parkrose High School," said a Deputy District Attorney.

"In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realise what you're doing until it's over," Lowe told CNN.

Lowe played for the Oregon Ducks, an American football team from 2011 to 2014, and was a star player in high school.