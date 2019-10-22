Norwegian police arrest gunman after ambulance rampage

OSLO: Norwegian police said they arrested an armed man who stole an ambulance Tuesday (Oct 22) and ran down pedestrians in Oslo, including two babies, as the motive was not immediately known.



Police said they were searching for a second suspect - a woman described as having fair skin and wearing a black jacket, around 1.65cm and "who appears to be under the influence" - who was thought to be involved in the incident.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have taken control of an ambulance that was stolen by an armed man," Oslo police said on Twitter.

"Shots were fired to arrest the suspect, he is not seriously injured," they added.

"A woman with a pram and an elderly couple were run over or had to throw themselves out of the way" of the stolen vehicle, police added in another Twitter post.

The man injured three people including two babies when he drove off and hit a family, Norwegian police and hospital officials told Reuters.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Two babies were injured after the hijacked ambulance hit a family. They are twins, seven months old, they are being treated," an Oslo University hospital spokesman told Reuters.

Public broadcaster NRK showed images of an ambulance driving in the Torshov neighbourhood of Oslo while several gunshots rang out.

Norwegian news agency NTB said two seven-month-old twins were in the pram, one of whom was lightly injured and being treated in hospital while the status of the other was not immediately known.

An overturned car is seen on the road, after it was allegedly struck by an ambulance which was stolen by an armed man in Oslo, Norway, Oct 22, 2019. (Photo: NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen via REUTERS)

Television images showed a pram lying by the roadside, and an upturned traffic sign.

According to TV2, the arrested man was in his 30s.

Witnesses cited by public broadcaster NRK said police shot at the tyres of the ambulance and the driver fired back.

Police had been pursuing the ambulance when it crashed into a gate outside a residential building.

The hospital spokesman said two of the hospital's ambulances were involved.

"One was hijacked by an armed person with a shotgun. Some minutes later one of our other ambulances managed to stop the hijacked vehicle by crashing into it. Then the police came after the crash and got him," he said.

Police declined to comment on whether the incident was being treated as a deliberate attack.

"An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now," the police spokesman told Reuters.



The incident took place in a residential neighbourhood in northern Oslo. Students at a nearby school and daycare centre were ordered to remain indoors.

A large number of police officers, some of them heavily armed, were deployed at the scene.

