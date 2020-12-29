Over 11.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.1 million administered: US CDC

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had administered 2,127,143 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning (Dec 28) and had distributed 11,445,175 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the tally posted on Dec. 26, the agency had administered 1,944,585 first vaccine doses and distributed 9,547,925 doses.

The agency also reported 19,055,869 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 145,959 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,345 to 332,246.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4pm on Sunday versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​