DUBAI: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit western Iran on Saturday, injuring 21 people, state television reported.

Two of those injured had to be hospitalised, and the rest were released after receiving treatment, it said.

A 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 600 people in the same area in November, and there have been numerous aftershocks.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Adrian Croft)