Over half of Beirut health facilities 'non-functional': WHO

CAIRO: More than half of Beirut's healthcare facilities are "non-functional" following last week's deadly portside explosion, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday (Aug 12).

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centres in the Lebanese capital, "we know now that just over 50 per cent are non-functional", said WHO's regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.

The Aug 4 port warehouse detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 171 people, injured more than 6,000 left 300,000 temporarily homeless and destroyed swathes of the bustling Mediterranean capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.



Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his government after a devastating explosion in Beirut that has stirred public outrage and spurred a string of ministers to step down.



