Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

Vaccination with AstraZeneca&apos;s COVID-19 vaccine, in Belgium
A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at the Neurological and Functional Rehabilitation Centre of the CHU hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Fraiture, Belgium February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

REUTERS: The University of Oxford has launched a trial to test the safety and immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, it said on Saturday (Feb 13). 

The trial will determine whether the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective on children and teenagers between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.

Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

The two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a "vaccine for the world" because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.

AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.

Source: Reuters/vc

