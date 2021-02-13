Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

REUTERS: The University of Oxford has launched a trial to test the safety and immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, it said on Saturday (Feb 13).

The trial will determine whether the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective on children and teenagers between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.

Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

The two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a "vaccine for the world" because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.

AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.



