Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time
REUTERS: The University of Oxford has launched a trial to test the safety and immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, it said on Saturday (Feb 13).
The trial will determine whether the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective on children and teenagers between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
READ: Virus expected to last long-term despite global vaccine rollout: ECDC chief
Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.
READ: AstraZeneca sees growth picking up, even without COVID-19 vaccine
The two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a "vaccine for the world" because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.
AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram