Pablo Escobar son says money laundering charges violate his rights

BUENOS AIRES: The son of late drug lord Pablo Escobar is "outraged" that he and his mother have been charged with money laundering in Argentina - a move he described as judicial "bullying" based on their identities.

"I am outraged and dismayed because I feel that all our human rights are being violated," Juan Santos Marroquin, told La Nacion newspaper.

Santos Marroquin has been living in Argentina since 1994. He and his mother face charges of laundering drug money.

Santos Marroquin described the move as "judicial and media bullying," with "our identities, relationships and nationalities as the only evidence."

Cocaine lord Escobar became one of the richest men in the world, according to Forbes, after building an empire fueled by his drug trafficking. He was shot dead in 1993.