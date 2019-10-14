British paedophile Richard Huckle found stabbed to death in prison: Reports

SINGAPORE: Notorious British paedophile Richard Huckle has been found stabbed to death in prison, British media reports said on Monday (Oct 14).

Huckle was serving 22 life sentences at Full Sutton Prison in York after admitting to sexual offences against dozens of Malaysian and Cambodian children, The Independent said.

He was caught after an investigation by British authorities, who monitored his online activities, which included prolifically uploading indecent images to paedophilia forums.

He was arrested in December 2014 when he returned to Britain to spend Christmas.

After Huckle was arrested, investigators found more than 20,000 indecent images on his computer. He also kept a ledger of his attacks and wrote a manual called Paedophiles And Poverty: Child Lover Guide.

He had pleaded guilty to 71 offences involving 22 children, but it is thought there were many more child victims across Southeast Asia, the Telegraph reported.

