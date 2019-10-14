British paedophile Richard Huckle found stabbed to death in prison: Reports

SINGAPORE: Notorious British paedophile Richard Huckle has been found stabbed to death in prison, British media said on Monday (Oct 14).

He was reportedly attacked at Full Sutton Prison in York with a makeshift knife.

Huckle was in 2016 handed 22 life sentences, after admitting to a string of charges involving the abuse of children in Malaysia and Cambodia. His victims were aged between six months and 12 years.

Huckle had posed as a freelance photographer, English teacher and philanthropist between 2006 and 2014 to gain access mostly to impoverished communities in Kuala Lumpur.

An Australian detective unit eventually discovered his activities in an encrypted room on the "dark web", where members exchanged child sex abuse images and tips.



Huckle was arrested in December 2014 at London's Gatwick Airport upon returning for a Christmas holiday visit.



Investigators later found more than 20,000 indecent images on his computer. He also kept a ledger of his attacks and wrote a manual called Paedophiles And Poverty: Child Lover Guide.



During the trial at the Old Bailey court in London, Judge Peter Rook said that the manuscript was a "truly evil document proselytising paedophilia" and that Huckle had intended this to become a commercial enterprise.



He had pleaded guilty to 71 offences involving 22 children, but it is thought there were many more child victims across Southeast Asia, the Telegraph reported.