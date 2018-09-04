Palestinian knife attacker shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank

HEBRON, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian wielding a knife approached an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Monday and was shot dead by soldiers, the army said.

The incident happened near Kiryat Arba, a hardline Israeli settlement near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. No Israelis were hurt.

Advertisement

Palestinian police identified the man killed as Wael al-Jabari, 27.

A wave of Palestinian knife attacks against Israelis erupted in 2015, but such incidents have since become more sporadic.

On Jul 26, a Palestinian killed one Israeli and wounded two others in a knife attack in the Israeli settlement of Adam in the West Bank. The Palestinian was shot dead.

Separately, there have been months of tension along the Israel-Gaza border after protests and clashes began there on Mar 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent weeks have however seen relative calm as UN officials and Egypt seek to reach a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has fought three wars with Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008.