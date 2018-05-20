Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time in a week: Officials

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalised in a West Bank hospital, a Palestinian official said on Saturday, providing no further details on his condition.

FILE PHOTO - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank
FILE PHOTO - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo
RAMALLAH, West Bank,: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalised in a West Bank hospital, a Palestinian official said on Saturday (May 19), providing no further details on his condition.

It was the third time Abbas, 82, had been hospitalised in a week. He underwent minor ear surgery on Tuesday and was released a few hours later and hospitalised briefly again on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

