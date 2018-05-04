Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas re-elected as chairman of PLO executive committee

FILE PHOTO - Palestinian President Abbas heads a cabinet meeting in Ramallah
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013.
JERUSALEM: Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was re-elected as chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation early Friday.

Abbas's expected reappointment came at the end of a four-day meeting by the Palestinian National Council in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The PNC chose a new Executive Committee, the most senior body of the PLO.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi)

Source: Reuters

