Palestinian President Abbas's condition reassuring - hospital director

JERUSALEM: The condition of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who was hospitalised for a third time in a week on Sunday, is reassuring and his tests were normal, the director of the hospital treating him said.

Abbas, 82, underwent minor ear surgery on Tuesday and was hospitalised again briefly overnight on Saturday/Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said. A Palestinian official said Abbas was readmitted on Sunday because of a high temperature.

“President Mahmoud Abbas ... was admitted this morning to Istishari Arab Hospital for medical tests after the surgery he had three days ago on his middle ear. All the tests are normal and his medical condition is reassuring," hospital director Saed al-Sarahneh said.

