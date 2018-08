Palestinian shot during May US embassy protest dies: Ministry

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian shot three months ago in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border has died while being treated in Egypt, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday (Aug 13).

Wissam Hijazi, 30, was shot on May 14 during a day of huge protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Advertisement

The body has not yet been returned to Gaza, he said.

Hijazi's death brings the Palestinian death toll from the May 14 protests and clashes to 63. No Israelis were killed.

The embassy's move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after US President Donald Trump recognised the city as capital of Israel, sparked outrage among Palestinians, who also see the disputed city as their capital.

Protests along the border have been ongoing since Mar 30 as Palestinians demand the right to return to homes their families fled or were expelled from in 1948 during the war surrounding the creation of Israel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel says any such return would mean its end as a Jewish state.

It accuses Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of being behind the protests and of manipulating demonstrators.

At least 169 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since Mar 30.

One Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper.

Three Palestinians, including a medic, were killed Friday during renewed protests.