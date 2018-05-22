Palestinians ask ICC to investigate alleged Israeli human rights crimes
THE HAGUE: Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Tuesday submitted a request asking the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged human rights violations linked to Israeli settlement policies.
The application goes further than a 2015 request for prosecutors to examine alleged crimes in the region and could fast-track the process to a full investigation.
