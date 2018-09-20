Palestinians say Israeli troops fire on Gaza protesters, one killed

GAZA: Israeli forces opened fire during a demonstration in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing a Palestinian youth, the Palestinian health ministry said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said she had no knowledge of the incident, initially.

Advertisement

Ashraf Al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's health ministry, said 15-year-old Moamen Ibrahim Abu Eyada was shot dead by Israeli soldiers east of the town of Rafah, which lies at the southern end of the Gaza Strip and borders Egypt.

The border between Gaza and Israel has been the scene of weekly Palestinian demonstrations since March 30 and recently, protests have taken place late at night, as was the case on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said earlier that during the day there had been several incidents along the Gaza-Israel border "with the participation of hundreds of rioters" who rolled burning tyres and hurled firebombs and rocks at soldiers. It said there were no Israeli casualties.

At least 182 Palestinians have been killed in the protests, according to Palestinian health officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Israeli army says it is defending its border against rioting protesters who have sought to breach the fence and enter Israel.

Israel withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but maintains tight control of its land and sea borders and has fought three wars there in the past decade against Hamas Islamist militants that control the territory.

With Egypt, Israel has imposed a blockade that the World Bank says has brought Gaza's economy to crisis, leaving its 2 million people with limited access to health care, clean water and electricity.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled since 2014.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by James Dalgleish)