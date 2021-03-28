Panama to impose temporary ban on travellers from South America

PANAMA CITY: Panama's government said on Saturday (Mar 27) it would from next week temporarily suspend the entry of people to the country who have been in South America in the previous 15 days after local health authorities detected a case of the Brazilian strain of COVID-19.

The health ministry said the restrictions would apply from Wednesday and that afterwards only Panamanian citizens or residents would be allowed into the country.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, all people arriving in Panama from South America, or who have been there in the previous 15 days, would have to do a COVID-19 test before registering with migration authorities, the ministry said.

