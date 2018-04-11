Panama to suspend Venezuelan airlines in retaliation

PANAMA CITY: Panama will ban several Venezuelan airlines from working in the country for at least 90 days, the government said on Tuesday, the latest twist in a dispute that began when Venezuelan officials were put on a "high risk" money laundering list.

Last week, Venezuela halted commercial relations with Panamanian officials and companies, including airline Copa, for alleged involvement in money laundering, prompting both countries to recall their ambassadors.

Panama's government said in a statement on Tuesday that several airlines including Aeropostal Alas de Venezuela and Santa Barbara Airlines would be suspended for 90 days from April 25.

