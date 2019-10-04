Paralysed man walks again with brain-controlled exoskeleton

LONDON: A French man paralysed in a night club accident can walk again thanks to a pioneering four-limb robotic system, or exoskeleton, that is commanded and controlled by signals from his brain.

The patient trained for months, harnessing his brain signals to control a computer-simulated avatar to perform basic movements before using the robot device to walk.

Doctors who conducted the trial cautioned that the device is years away from being publicly available but stressed that it had "the potential to improve patients' quality of life and autonomy".

With a ceiling-mounted harness for balance, the 28-year-old tetraplegic patient used a system of sensors implanted near his brain to send messages to move all four of his paralysed limbs.

A NEW LEASE OF LIFE

The patient, who is from Lyon and identified only as Thibault, said the technology had given him a new lease of life.

Four years ago that life changed forever when he fell 12m from a balcony while on a night out, severing his spinal chord and leaving him paralysed from the shoulders down.

"When you're in my position, when you can't do anything with your body ... I wanted to do something with my brain," Thibault told AFP.

Training on a video-game avatar system for months to acquire the skills needed to operate the exoskeleton, he said he had to "relearn" natural movements from scratch.

"I can't go home tomorrow in my exoskeleton, but I've got to a point where I can walk. I walk when I want and I stop when I want."

The results, published in The Lancet Neurology journal on Thursday (Oct 3), bring doctors a step closer to one day being able to help paralysed patients drive computers using brain signals alone, according to researchers who led the work.

But for now the exoskeleton is purely an experimental prototype and is "far from clinical application", they added.

"(This) is the first semi-invasive wireless brain-computer system designed ... to activate all four limbs," said Alim-Louis Benabid, a neurosurgeon and professor at the University of Grenoble, France, who co-led the trial.

Explanation of a new medical technology, using robotic arms and legs, which enabled a paralysed French man to walk again, with a harness, and move his arms. AFP/Paz PIZARRO, Iris ROYER DE VERICOURT, Alain BOMMENEL

He said previous brain-computer technologies have used invasive sensors implanted in the brain, where they can be more dangerous and often stop working. Previous versions have also been connected to wires, he said, or have been limited to creating movement in just one limb.

RECORDING DEVICES IMPLANTED IN HEAD

In this trial, two recording devices were implanted on either side of the Thibault's head between the brain and the skin. These read his sensorimotor cortex - the area that controls motor function.

Each recorder contained 64 electrodes that collected brain signals and transmitted them to a decoding algorithm.

The system translated the brain signals into the movements the patient thought about, and sent his commands to the exoskeleton.

Thibault used the avatar and video game to think about performing basic physical tasks such as walking, and reaching out to touch objects.

Using the avatar, video game and exoskeleton combined, he was able to cover the length of one and a half football pitches over the course of many sessions.

Commenting on the results, Tom Shakespeare, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was "a welcome and exciting advance" but added: "Proof of concept is a long way from usable clinical possibility."

"A danger of hype always exists in this field. Even if ever workable, cost constraints mean that high-tech options are never going to be available to most people in the world with spinal cord injury."

Several previous studies have used implants to stimulate muscles in patients' own bodies, but the Grenoble study is the first to use brain signals to control a robot exoskeleton.

MESSAGE OF HOPE

Experts involved in the research say it could potentially lead to brain-controlled wheelchairs for paralysed patients.

"This isn't about turning man into machine but about responding to a medical problem," said Benabid.

"We're talking about 'repaired man', not 'augmented man'.

But Thibault said the trial offered a "message of hope to people like me."

"This is possible, even with our handicap."