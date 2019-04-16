'Paris is disfigured': Tears and shock as Notre-Dame burns

PARIS: Crowds of stunned Parisians and tourists - some crying, others offering prayers - watched on in horror in central Paris on Monday (Apr 15) evening as flames engulfed the Notre-Dame cathedral.

Gasps and cries of "Oh my god" erupted at 7.50pm (1750 GMT) when the top portion of the church's spire came crashing down into an inferno that has spread to the entire roof.

Advertisement

People watch as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

More gasps came a few seconds later when the rest of the spire collapsed, caught on the cameras of thousands of mobile phones.

"Paris is disfigured. The city will never be like it was before," said Philippe, a communications worker in his mid-30s, who had biked over after being alerted of the fire by a friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fire struck Notre-Dame on Monday afternoon and destroyed the steeple within hours AFP/Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT

"I'm a Parisian, my father was a Parisian, my grandfather as well - this was something we brought our sons to see," he said. "I won't be showing this to my son."

"It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Police were attempting to clear pedestrians away from the two islands in the river Seine, including the Ile de la Cite which houses the soaring Gothic church, one of Europe's best known landmarks.

People watch as flames and smoke rise from the burning Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP)

But throngs of onlookers kept trying to approach, snarling traffic as they massed on the stone bridges leading to the islands.

Another woman passed by, tears running from behind her glasses, too overwhelmed to speak to reporters.

A woman weeps as she watches flames engulfed the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

"It's finished, we'll never be able to see it again," said Jerome Fautrey, a 37-year-old who had come to watch.

"Now we need to know how this happened - with everything that's going on in the world, why Notre-Dame? Maybe it's a message from on high," he said.

'HISTORY UP IN SMOKE'

"It's incredible, our history is going up in smoke," said Benoit, 42, who arrived on the scene by bike.

People react in horror as they watch flames engulfed the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

Sam Ogden, 50, had arrived from London on Monday with her husband, their two teenaged sons, and her mother. They had come to Paris specifically to see Notre-Dame, part of a world tour over years to see historic sites.

"This is really sad - the saddest thing I've ever stood and watched in my life," Ogden said.

She said the fire looked tiny at the beginning, "then within an hour it all came down."

Her mother, Mary Huxtable, 73, said: "This (Notre-Dame) was on my bucket list to see. Now I'll never go inside."

Paris's landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire. (AFP/FRANCOIS GUILLOT)

A short distance away stood another British family, also from London.

"It's devastating," said Nathalie Cadwallader, 42, who had come to Paris two days earlier with her husband and two children for a week-long visit.

"This is a really historic skyscape and it's horrible this happened, on top of everything else Paris has gone through recently," she said, referring to the deadly extremist terror attacks that struck the city in 2015.

Her family had initially planned to visit Notre-Dame on Monday but opted instead for the Eiffel Tower, intending to go inside the cathedral on Tuesday.