Paris prosecutor opens inquiry into whether Epstein committed crimes in France

PARIS: The chief prosecutor in Paris has opened a preliminary inquiry to determine whether late US financier Jeffrey Epstein committed any sex crimes on French territory or against any underage French victims, prosecutor Remy Heitz's office said in a statement on Friday (Aug 23).

Epstein was arrested on Jul 6 in New Jersey after his private jet landed on a flight from Paris, where he had a residence on Avenue Foch, one of the French capital's most exclusive addresses in the 16th District near the Arc de Triomphe.

He pleaded not guilty to US charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14.

Lawyers who represented Epstein in his US criminal case could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for federal prosecutors in Manhattan declined to comment on the French investigation.

Epstein died on Aug 10 in his jail cell in Manhattan at the age of 66. An autopsy report concluded he had hanged himself.

Epstein's death at the federal jail triggered multiple investigations. It prompted US Attorney General William Barr to criticise "serious irregularities" at the facility, and to remove the acting chief of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Barr has said that the criminal investigation into any possible co-conspirators of Epstein would continue.

Earlier this month, French gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa had called on authorities to open an investigation.

Epstein, a registered sex offender who once socialised with President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of unlawfully paying a teenage girl for sex. He was sentenced to 13 months in a county jail, a deal widely criticised as too lenient.