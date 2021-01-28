Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs

People wear protective face masks in Paris
FILE PHOTO: People, wearing protective face masks, walk at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS: The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb 2 due to limited supplies of the shot, a person familiar with the discussions said.

The agency told the hospitals that injections of the second, follow-up dose would continue, the source said. The Paris region public health agency declined to comment. Officials at the French health ministry also declined to comment.

Source: Reuters

