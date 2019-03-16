Paris stores looted as 'yellow vest' rally turns violent in Paris

PARIS: Demonstrators looted stores on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday (Mar 16) during a "yellow vest" protest.

A Boss menswear store and the gourmet Fouquet's restaurant were among the premises vandalised as groups of masked protesters lobbed stones at police defending the Arc de Triomphe war memorial.

The police responded with teargas and water cannon but failed to disperse the more radical protesters who erected burning barricades in scenes reminiscent of the worst "yellow vest" riots in the capital in December.

The gourmet Fouquet's restaurant were among the premises vandalised AFP/Thomas SAMSON

A large crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees avenue for the 18th straight week of anti-government protests which initially rocked President Emmanuel Macron's administration, forcing him to adopt more anti-poverty measures, but had appeared to fizzle in recent weeks.



The rally was called to coincide with the end of two months of public debates called by President Emmanuel Macron to give voters a forum to air their grievances and propose policy changes.

The protesters have dismissed the debates as a smoke-screen.

The "yellow vest" protest movement in France has seen participation dwindle in recent weeks AFP/Zakaria ABDELKAFI

The level of participation will be seen as a bellwether of support for the movement, which began in November over fuel tax hikes but quickly ballooned into an anti-Macron revolt.

Last week, only around 28,000 people demonstrated nationwide, according to the authorities, a tenth of the numbers that turned out for the inaugural protest on Nov 17.

The organisers of Saturday's protest presented it as an "ultimatum" to Macron, prompting fears of a return to the violence that characterised earlier rallies.

The police responded with teargas and water cannon but failed to disperse the more radical protesters AFP/Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT

More than 5,000 police were deployed.

A large security cordon had been thrown up around the Champs-Elysees, where the Arc de Triomphe war memorial was sacked and stores looted and vandalised by protesters on Dec 1 in images that caused shock worldwide.

Black-clad demonstrators encircled the square surrounding the arch, pelting the police with stones.

"Macron, we're coming to get you at home," some of the protesters chanted, referring to the presidential palace near the Champs-Elysees.

In December, Macron attempted to stopper the movement by pledging 10 billion euros (US$11.2 billion) in tax cuts and benefits for the low paid and pensioners.

The protesters poured into the capital by train and cars from around the country for what they called an "ultimatum" to Macron AFP/Thomas SAMSON

He also launched a "grand national debate" on the internet and town hall meetings to gather opinions on how the country could be reformed.

Laurent Casanova, an engineer who was among the protesters, told AFP he had come to mark the end of the consultations.

"We have been patient but now we want results," he said.

The protest is one of several planned in Paris on Saturday, where French climate campaigners are also planning a "March of The Century".