Part of Manchester city centre cordoned off after reports of suspicious package
LONDON: Police cordoned off an area of Manchester city centre in northern England on Friday (May 3) after reports of a suspicious package, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.
A 26-year old man has been arrested, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing. The police asked members of the public to follow directions from officers.
"If you are working in the city and have been asked to stay indoors, please do so while officers carry out their enquiries. We will provide updates as soon as we can," it tweeted.
The police said in an update later that it had received reports of another suspicious device at Oldham Library.
"Officers are keeping an open mind and are exploring the possibility the incidents are linked."
Photos on social media showed police presence in Piccadilly Gardens, with a cordon thrown around the area.
One photo showed two police officers examining what appears to be a backpack.
Social media users reported that tram services were suspended and bus stops closed off.
The police confirmed transport links, including the Metrolink, have been affected as a result of the cordon.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.