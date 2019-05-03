Part of Manchester city centre cordoned off after reports of suspicious package

LONDON: Police cordoned off an area of Manchester city centre in northern England on Friday (May 3) after reports of a suspicious package, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.

A 26-year old man has been arrested, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing. The police asked members of the public to follow directions from officers.

Advertisement

"If you are working in the city and have been asked to stay indoors, please do so while officers carry out their enquiries. We will provide updates as soon as we can," it tweeted.

The police said in an update later that it had received reports of another suspicious device at Oldham Library.

"Officers are keeping an open mind and are exploring the possibility the incidents are linked."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos on social media showed police presence in Piccadilly Gardens, with a cordon thrown around the area.

Large police cordon on Market Street towards Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester City centre @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/t3K0d4Ws9G — SteveRobsonMEN (@SteveRobson04) May 3, 2019

One photo showed two police officers examining what appears to be a backpack.

Manchester Piccadilly Gardens - big police presence, someone has been put in the back of a police van and they're attending something #manchester #picadillygardens pic.twitter.com/OuZJqv4Ken — Kieron Curtis (@Kieron_Curtis) May 3, 2019

Social media users reported that tram services were suspended and bus stops closed off.

The police confirmed transport links, including the Metrolink, have been affected as a result of the cordon.

Scary day in Mcr City Centre. Reports of a suspicious package found in Piccadilly Gardens. Police everywhere. Avoid town in you can do whilst police carry out enquiries. As if we haven’t had enough of this in our city! #Manchester — Jacey Normand (@jaceynormand) May 3, 2019

Just had a call from eldest to say she’s ok. Debenhams in Manchester where she works has been evacuated due to a suspicious package. Piccadilly Gardens closed. Police are everywhere. Let’s hope it’s nothing and everyone is safe. I was totally unaware till the call - bad mum — Tammy Povey (@MrspTammy) May 3, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.