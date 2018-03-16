Pedestrian bridge collapses over Miami highway, up to 10 dead

A report said that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area.

MIAMI: Up to 10 people were killed when a newly-erected pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic collapsed at Florida International University on Thursday (Mar 15), US Senator Bill Nelson of Florida told local TV station CBS Miami.



The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area and was erected less than a week ago.

Eight vehicles were trapped in the wreckage of the 950-tonne bridge and eight people have been transported to hospitals, officials told a news conference.



Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personnel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP)

Emergency personnel with sniffer dogs searched for signs of life amid the wreckage of concrete, twisted metal and that rained from the collapsed structure and crushed vehicles on one of the busiest roads in South Florida.



"Several people were killed. I just don't know how many," Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said in a telephone interview.

There were at least five to six vehicles crushed underneath the pedestrian crosswalk, he added.

Emergency vehicles and police cars swarmed the area.



Vehicles are seen trapped under a collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street, allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP)

"The cars were completely crushed," Isabella Carrasco, who said she arrived on the scene just after the collapse, told CNN.

"You could see some of the car and just a lot of debris everywhere."

She said she saw one woman get out of a car that was "just nicked" and rescue personnel performing CPR on another person in the street.

"Other than that, I didn't see anybody else.," Carrasco said.

Emergency response workers at a newly-installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami that collapsed. (Miguel GUTIERREZ/AFP TV/AFP)

At one point, police had requested television helicopters to leave the area so rescuers could hear for any sounds of people crying for help from beneath the collapsed structure, the Miami TV station said.

Complicating the rescue effort was the uncertainty about the integrity of the bridge, parts of which remained off the ground, much of it inclined, local media reported.

The bridge connects the university with the city of Sweetwater and was installed on Saturday in six hours over the eight-lane highway, according to a story that was posted on the university's website. It was 53 metres long and weighed 950 tonnes.

The bridge was intended to provide a walkway over southwest Eighth Street, one of the busiest roads in South Florida. An 18-year-old female FIU student from San Diego was killed while trying to cross the street last August, according to local media reports.

Students at FIU are currently on their spring break vacation, which runs from Mar 12 to Mar 17.

Television footage showed firefighters were walking across the flattened wreckage and medics treating injured people. Emergency personnel appeared to be trying to work their way through a hole in the top of the bridge.

'WHOLE THING BROKE'

A shaken Lynnell Collins told CNN he was driving and was about to make a right turn when "the whole thing really just came down."

"After the whole thing broke, I was freaking out. I got out of my car and me and a few other people were sprinting over there. We started helping people whose cars were at least half crushed and whoever was easily saved."

He said he saw two trucks that were "completely crushed" and other vehicles on the other side of the bridge that he could not reach.

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," Florida International University said in a statement.

"At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

A team of experts from the National Transportation Safety Board was en route to the scene to investigate.

FIU had only recently been celebrating the installation of the bridge, which crossed a dangerous, heavily travelled section of highway that students said had been the scene of accidents.

It had been erected using an accelerated modular building method that enabled it to go up in the space of a day.

At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump was aware of the accident and will offer "whatever support is needed."

Florida Governor Rick Scott will head to the scene later in the day, his office said.

Munilla Construction Management, which installed the bridge was founded in 1983 and owned by five brothers, according to its website. In addition to its Florida operations, the company also has divisions in Texas and Panama and employs 500 people.

"Munilla Construction Management is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist," the company said in a statement.

FIGG Engineering said it took part in the bridge project and the collapse was a first in its 40-year history.



Both companies said they would cooperate fully with investigators.

Bridge collapses in the United States are infrequent despite rising risks associated with aging infrastructure.

The deadliest this century was the 2007 collapse of an eight-lane bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which killed 13 people.