US Senate reconvenes to certify Biden win after protesters invaded Capitol

WASHINGTON: The United States Senate resumed the process of certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Wednesday (Jan 6), more than six hours after supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee.

"As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy," Vice President Mike Pence said as he brought the Senate into session.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins, freedom wins," Pence added. "Let's get back to work," he said, drawing applause.

"We will certify the winner of the 2020 election," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell added, calling the assault by Trump supporters a "failed insurrection".

Police declared the Capitol building secure shortly after 5.30pm (6.30am Singapore time), and lawmakers reconvened shortly after 8pm to resume the election certification.

Scores of Republican representatives and 13 GOP senators had planned to object on Wednesday to the electoral votes of perhaps six states that backed Biden. It was unclear whether those objections would continue in light of the day’s violent events.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that lawmakers would resume the count of electoral votes to confirm the November election result once the US Capitol was cleared.

Pelosi said she made the decision in consultation with the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the vice president, who will preside.

"We have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues, after reports that the building was secured by police and demonstrators were removed.

The senior lawmaker blasted the storming of the Capitol as a "shameful assault" on American democracy that was "anointed at the highest level of government, but said "it cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden."

She noted the day would always be “part of history", but now it would be “as such a shameful picture of our country was put out into the world".

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people” and saying, “get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength.”

Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true.