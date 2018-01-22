Pence, on Israel visit, meets Netanyahu

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on Monday, the second day of a visit to Israel that has been boycotted by the Palestinians.

The two men made no comment as Netanyahu welcomed Pence to his office in Jerusalem, where the U.S. vice president reviewed an Israeli honour guard.

(Writing by Dan Williams)