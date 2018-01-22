Pence, on Israel visit, meets Netanyahu

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on Monday, the second day of a visit to Israel that has been boycotted by the Palestinians.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Israeli officials upon his arrival at Ben Gurion international Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The two men made no comment as Netanyahu welcomed Pence to his office in Jerusalem, where the U.S. vice president reviewed an Israeli honour guard.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

Source: Reuters

